BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This 5-Year-Old's Beyoncé Costumes Just Slayed Your Whole Halloween

news

This 5-Year-Old's Beyoncé Costumes Just Slayed Your Whole Halloween

SHE DID THAT.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 27, 2016, at 5:04 p.m. ET

Diana Alvarez and her 5-year-old daughter, Kylie Rae Brooks, have a lot of things in common — especially their obsession with Beyoncé.

Alvarez told BuzzFeed News she&#x27;s been a fan since the Destiny&#x27;s Child days, and got Kylie hooked from the time she was a baby. &quot;I thought it would just be a phase, but to this day, her love for her just grew,&quot; Alvarez said.
instagram.com

Alvarez told BuzzFeed News she's been a fan since the Destiny's Child days, and got Kylie hooked from the time she was a baby.

"I thought it would just be a phase, but to this day, her love for her just grew," Alvarez said.

The two even went to Beyoncé's Formation World Tour in May after Alvarez surprised Kylie with tickets on Valentine's Day.

&quot;She was beyond excited, and danced and sang all the songs, which she knows by heart,&quot; Alvarez said.So, when Alvarez recently asked Kylie what she wanted to be for Halloween this year, her answer came as no surprise: She wanted to dress up as Queen Bey herself.
instagram.com

"She was beyond excited, and danced and sang all the songs, which she knows by heart," Alvarez said.

So, when Alvarez recently asked Kylie what she wanted to be for Halloween this year, her answer came as no surprise: She wanted to dress up as Queen Bey herself.

And OMG, did she SLAY.

instagram.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeonBmeFR8o

Alvarez said the costume was a snap to pull together once they found the perfect dress while shopping at the mall one day.

"She grabbed my shirt and said, 'Momma, that's Beyoncé's 'Hold Up' dress,'" Alvarez said.

"I looked up and laughed because that's exactly what it reminded me of, so I bought it," she said. "And it was perfect because she already has the curly hair so it all tied together."

The mom and daughter had so much fun dressing her up that they even put together another Beyoncé-inspired costume — this one based on "Formation."

instagram.com

"She wore my oversized hat and I braided her hair and put a little dark lipstick on her, and bam, she was Beyoncé," Alvarez said.

Kylie absolutely loved the costumes, her mom said.

"She kept looking at herself in the mirror," she said. "She didn't want to take it off."

ADVERTISEMENT

People cannot handle Kylie's fresh-to-death Halloween looks.

Just 5 years old and already 👑 QUEEN. 👑

YES, GIRL.
instagram.com

YES, GIRL.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT