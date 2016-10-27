This 5-Year-Old's Beyoncé Costumes Just Slayed Your Whole Halloween

Alvarez said the costume was a snap to pull together once they found the perfect dress while shopping at the mall one day.

"She grabbed my shirt and said, 'Momma, that's Beyoncé's 'Hold Up' dress,'" Alvarez said.

"I looked up and laughed because that's exactly what it reminded me of, so I bought it," she said. "And it was perfect because she already has the curly hair so it all tied together."