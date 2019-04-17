 Skip To Content
Beyoncé Dropped A Live Coachella Album Along With The "Homecoming" Netflix Documentary

And it's on ALL. STREAMING. PLATFORMS.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 17, 2019, at 9:06 a.m. ET

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As you've probably heard (and hopefully watched) a thousand times already, Beyoncé on Wednesday dropped "Homecoming," a Netflix documentary about her show-stopping Coachella 2018 performance.

But did she stop there? Nope. She also surprise-dropped a live album of the entire performance.

Queen Bey is back 👑 Listen to @Beyonce’s new HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM right now https://t.co/WW6JIta2DV #HOMECOMING
And it's not just on Tidal — it's on ALL. STREAMING. PLATFORMS. (Yes, that includes Spotify.)

The album combines music from both Coachella shows, including all the interludes and the performances by Destiny's Child, J Balvin, and Jay Z.

In addition to Beyoncé's live performance of the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice And Sing," it also includes a special guest track — a previously unreleased live version of Blue Ivy singing the same song.

Following a round of applause and praise from her mom, Blue excitedly says, "I wanna do that again, because it feels good!"

Beyoncé closes out the album with one new studio track — a cover of 1981 song "Before I Let Go" by Maze.

As Variety noted, Destiny's Child previously recorded an unreleased version of the same song.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The Hive is in disbelief to have been blessed with a new album at the same time as the doc.

Beyoncé after dropping an album and a Netflix documentary on the same day #BeyoncéHomecoming
No one got any sleep.

If @Beyonce thinks just because she dropped the Homecoming: Live album and documentary in the middle of the night at the same time that I’m gonna be up all night listening and watching both then she’s absolutely right #BeyoncéHomecoming
It's a lot to take in.

BEYONCE LIVE ALBUM ON SPOTIFY AND ITS 40 TRACKS MY SCALP JUST GOT THE TOP CHOPPED OFF LIKE A COUPE IM WIGLESS MY FOLLICLES JUST GOT LAUNCHED INTO DEEP ORBIT https://t.co/a6ib67qFRA
Like, what else could she have in store??

If you were asleep, Beyoncé dropped an incredible documentary, a new album and the full unredacted Mueller report in the middle of the night
