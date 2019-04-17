Beyoncé Dropped A Live Coachella Album Along With The "Homecoming" Netflix Documentary

But did she stop there? Nope. She also surprise-dropped a live album of the entire performance.

As you've probably heard (and hopefully watched) a thousand times already, Beyoncé on Wednesday dropped "Homecoming," a Netflix documentary about her show-stopping Coachella 2018 performance .

Queen Bey is back 👑 Listen to @Beyonce’s new HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM right now https://t.co/WW6JIta2DV #HOMECOMING

And it's not just on Tidal — it's on ALL. STREAMING. PLATFORMS. (Yes, that includes Spotify.)

The album combines music from both Coachella shows, including all the interludes and the performances by Destiny's Child, J Balvin, and Jay Z.

In addition to Beyoncé's live performance of the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice And Sing," it also includes a special guest track — a previously unreleased live version of Blue Ivy singing the same song.

Following a round of applause and praise from her mom, Blue excitedly says, "I wanna do that again, because it feels good!"

Beyoncé closes out the album with one new studio track — a cover of 1981 song "Before I Let Go" by Maze.



As Variety noted, Destiny's Child previously recorded an unreleased version of the same song.