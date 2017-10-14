BuzzFeed News

A German Soccer Team Took A Knee In Solidarity With NFL Players Protesting Racism In The US

"It's spreading."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 14, 2017, at 1:23 p.m. ET

A German soccer team took a knee before their game on Saturday in a show of solidarity with NFL players in the US who've been kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forever… https://t.co/9j4Wx2yxlo
Hertha Berlin @HerthaBSC_EN

Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forever… https://t.co/9j4Wx2yxlo

This US protests, pioneered last year by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was reignited last month when President Donald Trump called the kneeling players sons of bitches and said they should be fired for refusing to stand during the National Anthem.

But rather than quelling the protests, Trump's comments prompted dozens of players to take the knee or link arms in solidarity.

At Hertha Berlin's game on Saturday, both the team and the coaching staff kneeled.

#TakeAKnee
Hertha Berlin @HerthaBSC_EN

#TakeAKnee

"Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!" the team wrote on Twitter.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @janiklin

The team did not kneel during the German national anthem, as some reports said. The German national anthem is not traditionally played at German sporting events.

Michael Sohn / AP
Many people online praised Hertha Berlin for joining the protest.

Things just got even more interesting. A GERMAN football team took a knee. Love it! https://t.co/7hskMgQb13
Dayo @GreatestAfrican

Things just got even more interesting. A GERMAN football team took a knee. Love it! https://t.co/7hskMgQb13

@HerthaBSC_EN This is amazing!!!
Fernando 🇵🇷 @Jerzyiroc

@HerthaBSC_EN This is amazing!!!

RESPECT. 👏 https://t.co/Nb5uF9UrlI
Ibo Deltan™ @oluwatroy_

RESPECT. 👏 https://t.co/Nb5uF9UrlI

"It's spreading," one person remarked.

it's spreading... https://t.co/PvaFp6rmfy
Sam Farley @FarleyWrites

it's spreading... https://t.co/PvaFp6rmfy

Though, some people criticized the team.

Fuck off with this and just play football 😂🙈 https://t.co/klj9sWlmyZ
Bradley Flannigan @b_flannigan89

Fuck off with this and just play football 😂🙈 https://t.co/klj9sWlmyZ

Struggling to find words for how wrong this is. https://t.co/zdXK0okpgl
Boolex 👻👻 @alex_fussball

Struggling to find words for how wrong this is. https://t.co/zdXK0okpgl

Still, many noted how significant the gesture was from Germany.

Here in Berlin, a city that has had to count the cost of intolerance, this means a lot. And everyone kneeled, coach… https://t.co/PiRHRCuDrT
Alexander Wolff @alexander_wolff

Here in Berlin, a city that has had to count the cost of intolerance, this means a lot. And everyone kneeled, coach… https://t.co/PiRHRCuDrT

When it takes Germans starting to #takeaknee for Americans to realise that it's not about flags or anthems. https://t.co/oDmAa5YKnm
James @jayc4life

When it takes Germans starting to #takeaknee for Americans to realise that it's not about flags or anthems. https://t.co/oDmAa5YKnm

The Germans. I said, the Germans. https://t.co/uHzSv4XVE7
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL

The Germans. I said, the Germans. https://t.co/uHzSv4XVE7

Thank You Germany your citizens has learned from your past history. America hasn't. Thxs for the support. https://t.co/MoopPd3f8a
Carsonia Whitmore @wc1954

Thank You Germany your citizens has learned from your past history. America hasn't. Thxs for the support. https://t.co/MoopPd3f8a

"Love that this movement is spreading," one person said. "However, it's important not to forget why it began — racial injustice and police brutality."

love that this movement is spreading. however it’s important not to forget why it began-racial injustice and police… https://t.co/tIIspzljmP
jennelle @Jennelle_xoxo

love that this movement is spreading. however it’s important not to forget why it began-racial injustice and police… https://t.co/tIIspzljmP

