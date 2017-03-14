The Dad In That Hilarious BBC Interview Is Speaking Out About What Actually Happened

BBC

"It's a comedy of errors," Kelly said.

Kelly said his wife, Kim Jung-A, had been in the living room with their two children to watch the interview on TV. She was concentrating on filming it on her phone.

Marion, their 4-year-old daughter, recognized the room her dad was filming in and wandered away to find him. She'd already been excited that day after celebrating her birthday at kindergarten, he said.

“She was in a hippity-hoppity mood that day because of the school party,” Kelly said.

James, their 8-month-old son, followed his sister in his baby walker. Kim did not know the children had crashed Kelly's interview until a few seconds later, when she saw it on TV.