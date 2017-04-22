BuzzFeed News

28 Very Good Dogs Who Went To The March For Science

Alternative cats.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 22, 2017, at 4:14 p.m. ET

On Saturday, people in Washington, DC, and around the world gathered together for the March for Science.

The march was held on Earth Day as a response to what many see as an aversion to science, fact, and reason from the Trump administration.There were demonstrators of all ages, cities, and backgrounds in attendance.
Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

1. There were also a lot of very good dogs.

Instagram: @melymel_a

2.

Instagram: @greatdaneathena

3.

Four Corners Media @FourCM

4.

Sarah Emerson @SarahNEmerson

5.

Instagram: @senoritavh

6. Some of the dogs called for a stop to climate change.

Instagram: @genievendam

7.

Brian L Kahn @blkahn

Instagram: @pattywolfe9
8.

Ale Livas Dlott @alivasdlott

9. And some owed their lives to science.

Adrienne @ltdstn

10.

Instagram: @marchforsciencehou

11.

Instagram: @amgottwalt
12. There were big doggos.

Instagram: @sarah

13.

Azeen Ghorayshi @azeen

14.

Theresa Clift @tclift

15. And little doggos.

Instagram: @andrewanarchist
16.

Instagram: @charliedogdaily

17.

Rowan Hooper @rowhoop

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

18.

Instagram: @heathermuckle

19. And dogs who simply don't want to live in a world without trees to pee on.

Instagram: @channingsherman
20. There were so, so many nerdy jokes.

Karen Reinstein

21.

Lorri Mon @lorriberri

22.

Instagram: @maisennock

23.

Azeen Ghorayshi @azeen

24. Thank you, Science Dogs.

Jakoah Brgoch @BrgochChemistry

25.

Emeling Navas @emeling_n

26.

Instagram: @christopherkoontz

27. You are all very good dogs.

Mario @mtehuitz

28.

logan! @lxregan

Azeen Ghorayshi contributed to this post.

