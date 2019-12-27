Barnard Staff Received "Viciously Racist" Robocalls From A White Supremacist Group Following A Student's Killing

Weeks after 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors was stabbed to death in a Manhattan park, faculty and staff are being targeted with "viciously racist" robocalls from a white supremacist group.

According to a statement from Columbia University, the calls were received by a large number of Barnard faculty and staff and a smaller number of Columbia staff.



Details of the message or the group it came from were not disclosed by either school.

"The contents of this message, related to Tess Majors’ recent death, are abhorrent and viciously racist," the statement said.

The school said it is "actively looking into this" with the New York Police Department and is also working to block the calls.



The NYPD Racial and Ethnically Motivated Extremism unit is aware of the incident and looking into it, a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

"There is no place for hate or intolerance in New York City, or anywhere," the NYPD spokesperson added.