Barack Obama Got A Pretty Funny Title In The New Docuseries About The Chicago Bulls

Former president Barack Obama appeared in it in an on-camera interview, and viewers noticed he got some pretty cheeky billing:

"The Last Dance," a new docuseries about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, aired its first two episode Sunday night on ESPN.

People really got a kick out of it.

my new goal in life is to meet the person who decided Barack Obama would be "Former Chicago Resident"

Similarly, former president Bill Clinton appeared in the episode, but his chyron said "former Arkansas Governor."

Imagine having the pull to get two former United States presidents for your basketball documentary and calling them “Former Chicago Resident” and “Former Arkansas Governor” #TheLastDance

But the titles weren't mistakes. They weren't meant as a roast either, Director Jason Hehir explained to The Athletic.

Hehir said the two former presidents were specified in how they would have been connected to Jordan and the team during their dominance at the time.

In his interview, the "former Chicago resident" recalled what Michael Jordan meant to his city.

“When Michael first came to town, I didn’t have the money to buy tickets for Bulls games, even the discount ones back in the day,” Obama said in the episode, according to the Chicago Tribune. “I was pretty broke, but suddenly you have a sports figure that puts Chicago on the map and that everybody was able to rally around.”