People Are Obsessed With This 1-Year-Old's Cute Little Dream Home

People Are Obsessed With This 1-Year-Old's Cute Little Dream Home

"My daughter living better than I am."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 10, 2016, at 12:44 p.m. ET

Alexis Smith is a 21-year-old single mother and college student in Murphy, Texas.

Here she is with her 1-year-old daughter, Nova.
Smith recently put together this cute little dream home for Nova, and people are straight-up obsessing over it.

It even includes a tiny Benz! 😍

And just wait until you see the kitchen.

Smith told BuzzFeed News she came across the playhouse one night while shopping online.&quot;Her grandma had already gotten the car and a kitchen for her birthday,&quot; she said. &quot;So I decided, why not give her a full setup?&quot;
After Smith shared it on Twitter, thousands of people retweeted it.

My daughter living better than I am💀
Lex @alxissm

My daughter living better than I am💀

And people low-key want Nova's life.

Lil momma is pushing a Benz?? She is clearly living her best life 😍. https://t.co/gZYe0jQMQq
Tiffany, Jovially @WhoIsTiffIsMe

Lil momma is pushing a Benz?? She is clearly living her best life 😍. https://t.co/gZYe0jQMQq

how my children gonna be living🙂❤️ https://t.co/XqXuythhVh
jayden @xojaydennn

how my children gonna be living🙂❤️ https://t.co/XqXuythhVh

In a gated community! Bless 😭 https://t.co/ezUpvDx7wl
chief. @brelexi

In a gated community! Bless 😭 https://t.co/ezUpvDx7wl

"Whassup MTV CRIBS this ya girl Doin it big in the playpen!" *camera fast fowards then slow mos the dance moves* https://t.co/tgyPRHxKVO
Kise Ryōta @JetSetRFuture

"Whassup MTV CRIBS this ya girl Doin it big in the playpen!" *camera fast fowards then slow mos the dance moves* https://t.co/tgyPRHxKVO

Being a single mother and a survivor of abuse, Smith said she hopes to show her daughter "what she's supposed to have on her own at an early age so she knows that she can be independent when she gets older."

&quot;I&#x27;ve always been the type to be on my own and finding a way for myself,&quot; Smith said.
And she hopes Nova can learn that same self-reliance.

&quot;Once she was born, I vowed to myself and to her that I would always give her the world so nobody else would have to, and no one could ever throw in her face what they&#x27;ve ever done for her, no matter what,&quot; Smith said.
