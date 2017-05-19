A Cafe Just Made A Latte Inside An Avocado For Some Godforsaken Reason
"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at least 7 turtlenecks."
Get psyched, avocado-toast-loving, home-not-owning millennials: There's a cafe in Australia that just made an AVOLATTE.
The latte, served inside a hollowed-out avocado, comes from Truman Cafe in Melbourne.
The cafe later confirmed to BuzzFeed Australia that they created this hybrid monster for kicks, not as an actual menu item. But after the video of the ~avolatte~ went viral on Instagram, people had some...choice words. Here is a selection of comments on the video:
• "Oh my GOD whose idea was this"
• "Call the cops"
• "I want to die"
• "Some people just wanna watch the world burn"
• "IF THIS AINT THE MOST CAUCASIAN"
• "As Mumford & Sons as it gets"
Now, people are dragging the hell out of it.
They're "lost for words."
"Literally someone call NATO," one person said.
"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm Caucasian now," said another. "Don't talk to me unless you own at least 7 turtlenecks."
-
Would you try an avolatte?
Would you try an avolatte?
