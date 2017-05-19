"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at least 7 turtlenecks."

"Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions — lattes and avo 😂," café staff wrote on Instagram.

The latte, served inside a hollowed-out avocado, comes from Truman Cafe in Melbourne.

The cafe later confirmed to BuzzFeed Australia that they created this hybrid monster for kicks, not as an actual menu item. But after the video of the ~avolatte~ went viral on Instagram, people had some...choice words. Here is a selection of comments on the video:

• "Oh my GOD whose idea was this"

• "Call the cops"

• "I want to die"

• "Some people just wanna watch the world burn"

• "IF THIS AINT THE MOST CAUCASIAN"

• "As Mumford & Sons as it gets"