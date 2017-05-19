BuzzFeed News

A Cafe Just Made A Latte Inside An Avocado For Some Godforsaken Reason

"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at least 7 turtlenecks."

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on May 22, 2017, at 9:59 a.m. ET

Posted on May 19, 2017, at 4:38 p.m. ET

Get psyched, avocado-toast-loving, home-not-owning millennials: There's a cafe in Australia that just made an AVOLATTE.

The latte, served inside a hollowed-out avocado, comes from Truman Cafe in Melbourne.

"Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions — lattes and avo 😂," café staff wrote on Instagram.

The cafe later confirmed to BuzzFeed Australia that they created this hybrid monster for kicks, not as an actual menu item. But after the video of the ~avolatte~ went viral on Instagram, people had some...choice words. Here is a selection of comments on the video:

• "Oh my GOD whose idea was this"

• "Call the cops"

• "I want to die"

• "Some people just wanna watch the world burn"

• "IF THIS AINT THE MOST CAUCASIAN"

• "As Mumford & Sons as it gets"

Now, people are dragging the hell out of it.

Me, when I see you buying avocados for an avocado latte:
Jose Gabriel @flyinthebottle

Me, when I see you buying avocados for an avocado latte:

They're "lost for words."

Caffè latte served in an Avocado skin. I'm not often lost for words.
Phil Ervine @philervine

Caffè latte served in an Avocado skin. I'm not often lost for words.

"Literally someone call NATO," one person said.

literally someone call nato
Seb FoxAllen @purpledocket

literally someone call nato

"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm Caucasian now," said another. "Don't talk to me unless you own at least 7 turtlenecks."

I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at… https://t.co/O91ynd7Zvr
The Headass Horseman @dulapalooza

I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at… https://t.co/O91ynd7Zvr

  1. Would you try an avolatte?

