People Are Loving This Dog Who Climbs On Another Dog To Beg For Treats

Supplied

Burkhart is a junior at Michigan State University and is from Midland, Michigan. She has a grand total of FIVE (!!!!) dogs. Bella lives with her at school, and Hank and the others live with her parents.

"Ever since we got Bella, Hank has loved her," Burkhart told BuzzFeed News. "She fit in one hand when I got her, but Hank would just sit and stare at her."

"She eventually started playing with him and she would bite at his ears and he would just lay there and smile at her," she said. "They sleep together whenever I visit home and she chases him all around the house."