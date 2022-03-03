A Man Accused Of Attacking Seven Asian Women In Two Hours Has Been Charged With Hate Crimes

A man suspected of attacking seven Asian women on a single day in New York City was arrested Wednesday night, police told BuzzFeed News.

Steven Zajonc, 28, faces hate crime charges for his alleged spree of assaults, which took place over the span of just two hours on Sunday.

The spate of attacks continued the disturbing wave of anti-Asian violence, both in New York and across the country, and came less than a month after a 35-year-old Korean American woman, Christina Yuna Lee, was brutally stabbed to death in her New York City apartment after a man followed her home.

Police arrested Zajonc after he locked himself in a bathroom stall at the New York Public Library, NBC News reported.

The first attack occurred in Midtown Manhattan around 6:30 p.m., police said, when the suspect approached a 57-year-old Asian woman and punched her in the face. He then ran off, and the victim was treated at the hospital for a cut on her lip and facial swelling.



Ten minutes later and just one avenue over, the suspect punched a 25-year-old in the face and arm before again fleeing the scene. A few blocks downtown, and five minutes after the second attack, he allegedly punched another Asian woman in the face. The 21-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for a laceration and swelling of her mouth.

Just a few minutes later and blocks away, he punched another 25-year-old woman in the face near Union Square, and elbowed a 19-year-old in the face shortly after.

He fled again, this time to Lower Manhattan, and 20 minutes later was reported to have elbowed a 25-year-old in the mouth. Emergency responders treated her at the scene for swelling and bleeding to the lip.

Just over an hour later, in the Greenwich Village area around 8:30 p.m., the suspect is accused of assaulting a seventh Asian woman, shoving a 20-year-old to the ground.

Following the incidents, police released surveillance video of the suspect and asked the public to assist in identifying him.