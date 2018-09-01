CNN Has Pulled Episodes Of "Parts Unknown" Featuring Asia Argento From Their Streaming Service

The decision follows news that Argento paid a financial settlement to young actor Jimmy Bennett, who accused her of sexual assault.

Argento, who was dating Anthony Bourdain at the time of his death, appeared in two episodes of the show, which took place in Rome and Southern Italy, and she directed another episode in Hong Kong. Argento and Bourdain first met on Parts Unknown while filming the Rome episode in Season 8. In the "Hong Kong" episode in Season 11, which Argento directed, Bourdain gave a nod to their romance. "To fall in love with Asia is one thing. To fall in love in Asia is another. Both have happened to me," he said.

All three episodes are no longer available on CNN Go, the company's streaming service, and a CNN spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News they were removed due to the allegations against Argento. CNN Go

"In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice," the spokesperson said. The "Buenos Aires" episode, in which Bourdain visited a therapist and spoke frankly about his depression, was also no longer available on the platform. The CNN spokesperson did not immediately provide information on why that episode was pulled.

In a statement, Argento denied ever having "any sexual relationship" with Bennett, but did acknowledge the payment, saying Bennett had had "severe economic problems" and "made an exorbitant request of money from me." Argento also claimed Bourdain "personally undertook to help Bennett economically" because he was "afraid of the possible negative publicity that such a person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us."

Argento has been a major voice in the #MeToo movement after she accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images