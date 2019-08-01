A$AP Rocky Told A Swedish Court He Tried To Defuse The Fight That Landed Him In Jail

A$AP Rocky told a Swedish courtroom on Thursday that he acted in self-defense after trying to defuse a "scary" situation that turned into a brawl that landed him in prison nearly a month ago.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges for the June 30 fight and could face up to two years in a Swedish jail if convicted, the Associated Press has reported.



The altercation allegedly ensued after two men began following Rocky after they claimed he broke a pair of their headphones, according to footage first obtained by TMZ. The rapper and his crew could then be seen in the video beating up a man, who has been identified as 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, and tossing him across the ground.



According to reporters at the trial, the 30-year-old American rapper testified Thursday that he tried to talk his alleged harassers down.

"We pleaded and we begged and we said, 'Look man, we don't want to fight y'all. We don't want any more problems. We don't want to go to jail. We don't want to fight y'all. Please stop following us,'" Rocky said, according to NBC.

Rocky’s team has previously said he acted in self defense after a group of men followed and harassed him, with his lawyer telling CNN he is "very disappointed" that the prosecutor has "chosen to go with the other party's version" of what happened.



In court on Thursday, Rocky said his bodyguard first attempted to scare off the men and walked away, but they followed the rapper and his crew before starting the fight.

"There's a million things that we could have did, but we decided to walk away," Rocky said, according to the BBC.

