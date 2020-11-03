A Trump Supporter With A Gun Was Arrested At The Polls In North Carolina

Police later tweeted they are "committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites."

But about two hours later, Dunn allegedly returned to the location as a group of women politicians were speaking. Police then arrested him for second-degree trespassing.

Election officials asked Dunn to leave, and the precinct official banned him from returning, police said.

Photos from journalists at the scene show the man wearing a camouflage Trump hat and no mask. He was legally carrying an unconcealed gun, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers received a call "regarding Dunn possibly intimidating other voters."

Justin Dunn, 36, voted at the polling site, but "continued to loiter" outside the area after casting his vote, the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department tweeted .

An armed man wearing pro-Trump clothing was arrested on Election Day for returning to a polling station in Charlotte, North Carolina, after he had been banned from the site earlier in the day, police said.

Thread: As several prominent local female politicians spoke at precinct 212, one of the largest Democratic polling places in the state, the event was cut short when a maskless white man open carrying a gun showed up and began circling the property.

In video of the arrest captured by the Charlotte Observer, Dunn is being placed in handcuffs and arrested without incident.



He could be heard asking officers why he was being arrested. "I was not informed by anyone who owns the property to leave," Dunn says in the video.

According to the Charlotte Agenda, Democratic Rep. Alma Adams, who represents the area, had been present at the site and was "quickly whisked away." Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also left shortly after.



Volunteers told the local outlet that some people had seen Dunn hanging around with a firearm left before casting their vote.

City Council Member Renee Perkins Johnson told the Agenda she would not have let Dunn stop her from voting.

“I wasn’t intimidated," Johnson said. "The polls are safe."

A spokesperson for Rep. Adams' campaign told the New York Times there was "no civic purpose for this guy to be walking around open-carrying a weapon in a heavy voting precinct on Election Day."



“Clearly this sort of voter intimidation goes against everything that our country stands for, and we should be spending all of our energy helping people vote, not making polling places more threatening and more daunting than they already can be," the spokesperson said.

Voter intimidation is illegal under federal law, which states "whoever intimidates, threatens, coerces, or attempts to intimidate, threaten, or coerce, any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of such other person to vote" may be fined or imprisoned.

Dunn was not charged with voter intimidation. “Based on the information provided to officers on the scene from witnesses, there was not sufficient evidence to charge him with Voter Intimidation,” police spokesperson Thomas Hildebrand told the Charlotte Agenda.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

In the lead-up to the election, Trump and his campaign sparked concerns after calling for poll watcher volunteers by using highly militaristic language.

As he spread baseless concerns about voter fraud, Trump asked supporters to "watch" the polls.

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully," he said at the first debate. "I am urging them to do it."

