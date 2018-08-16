BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Celebs And Musicians Paying Tribute To Aretha Franklin, Who Has Died At 76

Here Are The Celebs And Musicians Paying Tribute To Aretha Franklin, Who Has Died At 76

“The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled,” said Bette Midler.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 16, 2018, at 9:20 p.m. ET

Posted on August 16, 2018, at 11:01 a.m. ET

Aretha Franklin, the music icon widely known as the Queen of Soul, died Thursday at 76.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Her publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, confirmed her death to BuzzFeed News, saying she died of advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type at her home in Detroit at 9:50 a.m. local time.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” her family said in a statement. “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Jose Luis Magana / Reuters

Musicians and celebrities are mourning her loss, with many calling her the greatest singer of all time.

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha &amp; I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world https://t.co/Px9zVB90MM
Barbra Streisand @BarbraStreisand

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha &amp; I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world https://t.co/Px9zVB90MM

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.
Ms. Ross @DianaRoss

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.

Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. https://t.co/QD9pxvGLLh
Mariah Carey @MariahCarey

Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. https://t.co/QD9pxvGLLh

What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude. R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
Carole King @Carole_King

What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude. R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha
John Legend @johnlegend

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha

There was a GENIUS that walked this Earth . She was a BLACK WOMAN . She gave us the BLUE PRINT . She RAISED THE BAR . She LAID THE FOUNDATION and her name was QUEEN ARETHA FRANKLIN . We could not forget you if we tried . I am infinitely THANKFUL . #GENIUS #4everbowingtoyouQUEEN https://t.co/z7QjHLW5wI
Janelle Monáe, Cindi @JanelleMonae

There was a GENIUS that walked this Earth . She was a BLACK WOMAN . She gave us the BLUE PRINT . She RAISED THE BAR . She LAID THE FOUNDATION and her name was QUEEN ARETHA FRANKLIN . We could not forget you if we tried . I am infinitely THANKFUL . #GENIUS #4everbowingtoyouQUEEN https://t.co/z7QjHLW5wI

♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ☁️ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ https://t.co/J2Y1eEbSXo
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ☁️ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ https://t.co/J2Y1eEbSXo

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul.
Bette Midler @BetteMidler

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul.

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul https://t.co/jW4Gpwfdts
Paul McCartney @PaulMcCartney

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul https://t.co/jW4Gpwfdts

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you
Chance The Rapper @chancetherapper

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you

The 3 seconds it takes for #ArethaFranklin to oooooze out the words “Sittin around..” is as pure &amp; creative &amp; as honest as any singer I’ve ever seen when a performance goes beyond mere… https://t.co/LLlXHVTbR5
Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef @questlove

The 3 seconds it takes for #ArethaFranklin to oooooze out the words “Sittin around..” is as pure &amp; creative &amp; as honest as any singer I’ve ever seen when a performance goes beyond mere… https://t.co/LLlXHVTbR5

Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul
Kelly Clarkson @kelly_clarkson

Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 https://t.co/me3FXBY4WZ
Christina Aguilera @xtina

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 https://t.co/me3FXBY4WZ

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world. https://t.co/74VM9IYejI
Tony Bennett @itstonybennett

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world. https://t.co/74VM9IYejI

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤
Patti LaBelle @MsPattiPatti

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤

An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️💔 https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO
Shania Twain @ShaniaTwain

An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️💔 https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life.
Idina Menzel @idinamenzel

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life.

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing &amp; still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/bEueBCLGJ9
Missy Elliott @MissyElliott

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing &amp; still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/bEueBCLGJ9

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT! 📷: Mark Seliger https://t.co/v9OxtyrZ74
Lenny Kravitz @LennyKravitz

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT! 📷: Mark Seliger https://t.co/v9OxtyrZ74

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it. Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it. Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs

I feel so blessed to have stood next to these two legends, RIP Aretha Franklin 🌹
Toni Braxton @tonibraxton

I feel so blessed to have stood next to these two legends, RIP Aretha Franklin 🌹

“Looking out on the morning rain I used to feel so uninspired And when I knew I had to face another day Lord, it made me feel so tired Before the day I met you Life was so unkind But you’re the key to My peace of mind.” Her voice/swagger was peerless. Thank you, #ArethaFranklin https://t.co/5gp0OP10Jf
Ava DuVernay @ava

“Looking out on the morning rain I used to feel so uninspired And when I knew I had to face another day Lord, it made me feel so tired Before the day I met you Life was so unkind But you’re the key to My peace of mind.” Her voice/swagger was peerless. Thank you, #ArethaFranklin https://t.co/5gp0OP10Jf

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x
Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮️
#RingoStarr @ringostarrmusic

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮️

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you.
Ricky Martin @ricky_martin

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you.

Aretha Franklin was the only thing I wanted to listen to in the car growing up. I always asked my mom to put her on. Rest In Peace, Queen if soul. An irreplaceable legend!
Zara Larsson @zaralarsson

Aretha Franklin was the only thing I wanted to listen to in the car growing up. I always asked my mom to put her on. Rest In Peace, Queen if soul. An irreplaceable legend!

R.I.P. Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul 🙏🏿
juicy j @therealjuicyj

R.I.P. Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul 🙏🏿

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y
Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y

this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin
KELENDRIA ROWLAND @KELLYROWLAND

this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin

Finding out that the incredible, talented, soulful, and one and only Aretha Franklin has passed away... Rest In Peace, and thank you so much for the the music, and the inspiration you shared with us all...
reginaspektor @respektor

Finding out that the incredible, talented, soulful, and one and only Aretha Franklin has passed away... Rest In Peace, and thank you so much for the the music, and the inspiration you shared with us all...

RIP Aretha Franklin
Gucci Mane @gucci1017

RIP Aretha Franklin

Rest In Peace to our Queen of Soul. Her contribution to music and to the empowerment and enrichment of our hearts, Spirits and souls is immeasurable. Thank you Ms. Aretha Franklin for sharing your anointed gifts with us. They changed the world. We are deeply grateful! ♥️MLH
Ms. Lauryn Hill @MsLaurynHill

Rest In Peace to our Queen of Soul. Her contribution to music and to the empowerment and enrichment of our hearts, Spirits and souls is immeasurable. Thank you Ms. Aretha Franklin for sharing your anointed gifts with us. They changed the world. We are deeply grateful! ♥️MLH

All my love to the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin paved the way for so many of us in music. Her voice &amp; legacy will never be forgotten. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HbLnVTVaTu
Usher Raymond IV @Usher

All my love to the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin paved the way for so many of us in music. Her voice &amp; legacy will never be forgotten. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HbLnVTVaTu

You’ve given us timeless music that will forever live in our hearts. You were truly one of a kind. May you Rest In Peace Beautiful Queen. #ArethaFranklin https://t.co/tSXoSjAg0J
Ciara @ciara

You’ve given us timeless music that will forever live in our hearts. You were truly one of a kind. May you Rest In Peace Beautiful Queen. #ArethaFranklin https://t.co/tSXoSjAg0J

RIP Aretha 💔
P!nk @Pink

RIP Aretha 💔

RIP THE GOAT THE QUEEN...
Diddy @Diddy

RIP THE GOAT THE QUEEN...

Always loved you, always will @ArethaFranklin. Not only the Queen of Soul but the queen of all our hearts. - Sir Rod xxx https://t.co/bRAhQcPETw
Sir Rod Stewart @rodstewart

Always loved you, always will @ArethaFranklin. Not only the Queen of Soul but the queen of all our hearts. - Sir Rod xxx https://t.co/bRAhQcPETw

This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you even for a moment. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoul https://t.co/4bZVAWcqeS
Justin Timberlake @jtimberlake

This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you even for a moment. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoul https://t.co/4bZVAWcqeS

we love you Aretha!! 💙 rest in peace Queen 💙
Chilombo @JheneAiko

we love you Aretha!! 💙 rest in peace Queen 💙

The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin... your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations 💛 https://t.co/me6FiFo1lM
Britney Spears @britneyspears

The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin... your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations 💛 https://t.co/me6FiFo1lM

I remember thinking I wanted her to sing forever and that the game didn’t need to happen. And The Coat. Was. Everything. #ARETHAFRANKLIN: Thanksgiving Day National Anthem. https://t.co/v0iuRQOi2k via @YouTube
Elizabeth Banks @ElizabethBanks

I remember thinking I wanted her to sing forever and that the game didn’t need to happen. And The Coat. Was. Everything. #ARETHAFRANKLIN: Thanksgiving Day National Anthem. https://t.co/v0iuRQOi2k via @YouTube

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. https://t.co/bfASqKlLc5
Barack Obama @BarackObama

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. https://t.co/bfASqKlLc5

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!

RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛
Fergie @Fergie

RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛

I’ve had so many influences in my life, and one of them is the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, Aretha. I’ll sing this one for you. https://t.co/GcwwWioHsl
Reba @reba

I’ve had so many influences in my life, and one of them is the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, Aretha. I’ll sing this one for you. https://t.co/GcwwWioHsl

The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry &amp; music will move &amp; inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. https://t.co/3LaOL6wvkn
Ryan Seacrest @RyanSeacrest

The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry &amp; music will move &amp; inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. https://t.co/3LaOL6wvkn

This story will be updated as more celebrities react.

