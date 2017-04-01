BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are The Best April Fools’ Day Pranks On The Internet For 2017

news / viral

Here Are The Best April Fools’ Day Pranks On The Internet For 2017

On this day, trust no man and trust no brand. (This post will be updated throughout the day.)

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 1, 2017, at 11:37 a.m. ET

1. Netflix Live

Introducing Netflix Live.
Netflix ANZ @NetflixANZ

Introducing Netflix Live.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A show in which Will Arnett just narrates a bunch of mundane things for 48 oddly meditative minutes.

2. George Takei running for Congress against Devin Nunes

Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sadly, this is fake.

3. Seamless and Grubhub's new hardcore parkour food delivery method: DELIVERY X

Introducing Delivery X. Experience food delivery without limits and see what delivery is like without rules &amp; roads… https://t.co/MI7M5J5okx
Seamless @Seamless

Introducing Delivery X. Experience food delivery without limits and see what delivery is like without rules &amp; roads… https://t.co/MI7M5J5okx

Reply Retweet Favorite

For when you need that spicy tuna roll but you're feeling X-TREEEEEEEEMEly lazy.

4. Google Gnome

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Like Google Home, but for your yard. (And since Google is kind of the prank lord of the internet, here's a roundup of all its April Fools' Day 2017 jokes from The Verge.)

ADVERTISEMENT

5. "All Stuf" (creme only) Oreos

There is a God ‼️
Boss🆙 @DFGthadon

There is a God ‼️

Reply Retweet Favorite

The highly rare civilian-made, non-brand viral prank, this "All Stuf Oreos" package was designed by artist/meme-maker extraordinaire Adam Padilla.

(Side note: You'd totally eat these too, right?)

6. Mars life insurance from Progressive

redplanetprotection.com

7. Zappos' invisible, unstealable boxes

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

8. Emirates' giant airplane with a pool, game room, gym, and park

Emirates unveils plans for world’s largest commercial aircraft. The triple-decker APR001 includes a swimming pool,… https://t.co/bNyhUDtJDU
Emirates airline @emirates

Emirates unveils plans for world’s largest commercial aircraft. The triple-decker APR001 includes a swimming pool,… https://t.co/bNyhUDtJDU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sorry, you won't be able to go sky swimming in a giant cruise ship–esque plane anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Pitless avocados from Fresh Direct

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

If only.

10. Pornhub's "automatic video sharing"

Porn Hub gonna shake everyone
♕aidan @finah

Porn Hub gonna shake everyone

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Thanks Pornhub!"

11. Quilted Northern's "uSit," "the world’s first biometric bathroom device."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

For logging your logs.

12. The newest language learning course from Duolingo: Emoji

Announcing the world's first Emoji course! Behold, the final chapter in the evolution of human communication. ✏️🏋🚀:… https://t.co/zz5Cpa9k9L
Duolingo @duolingo

Announcing the world's first Emoji course! Behold, the final chapter in the evolution of human communication. ✏️🏋🚀:… https://t.co/zz5Cpa9k9L

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

13. Timehop updates from the future

Alexa/Siri 2052: change we can believe in.

14. KFC's new ~smart bucket~

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

15. Buffalo Wild Wings' "Rally Beard Sauce"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

For beard growth.

16. Amazon Echo with Petlexa

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Including an automatic ball thrower for the good boy in your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Airbnb "humanless hosts"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

18. A hitchhiker's thumb wearable for hailing a Lyft.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Lyft seriously committed to this one.

19. Turkey Hill's "CowsOnly.com," the first ever dating site for cows

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

20. T-Mobile ONEsies.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

A full body wearable so they really have you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Bush's jelly beans

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

22. Virgin Australia's doggie flight attendants

Today we are excited to unleash our new Virgin Australia Canine Crew in a world first initiative.
Virgin Australia @VirginAustralia

Today we are excited to unleash our new Virgin Australia Canine Crew in a world first initiative.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tbh this is a great idea and it should be real.

23. Auntie Anne's new flower logo.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @auntieannespretzels

Because millennials LOVE flower crowns, right?

24. Coffee-flavored Coffee-Mate

For when you need some coffee with your coffee.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: CoffeemateUSA

For when you need some coffee with your coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Petco's "DooDoo Drone"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

26. Subway sandwich-flavored ice cream cones

We're introducing a new range that's so cool it's ice cold! Our #SUBzero ice cream is coming to SUBWAY® stores soon…
SUBWAY® UK &amp; Ireland @SUBWAYUKIreland

We're introducing a new range that's so cool it's ice cold! Our #SUBzero ice cream is coming to SUBWAY® stores soon…

Reply Retweet Favorite

27. "Jim Beans"

We’ve been making bourbon for 220 years, but some folks still call us Jim Bean. Hint taken. Introducing Jim Beans:… https://t.co/EffwKmIup5
Jim Beam @JimBeam

We’ve been making bourbon for 220 years, but some folks still call us Jim Bean. Hint taken. Introducing Jim Beans:… https://t.co/EffwKmIup5

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Aged one day in a tin can."

28. Hulu's efficient new way to speed through a show: Hu.

Get to the end more quickly. @EmpireFOX and more now streaming on #Hu. https://t.co/T1KqGVSVaA
hulu @hulu

Get to the end more quickly. @EmpireFOX and more now streaming on #Hu. https://t.co/T1KqGVSVaA

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

29. Honda horn emojis

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

For when you have more feelings than a car horn can express.

30. Kayak @ Work, for secretly booking travel arrangements when you're at work

work.kayak.com

31. ANZ Australia "PayPaw," bank accounts for cats

Finally, your free-loading feline can be financially independent.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Finally, your free-loading feline can be financially independent.

32. Burger King's Whopper-flavored toothpaste

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

33. Royal Caribbean's ski resort cruise ship

We’re incredibly proud to announce the first ever ski resort at sea! @MyRoyalUK 🎿⚓️💙Discover #PisteoftheSeas here -… https://t.co/7czRLio8ZW
Caroline @Caroline_Rice_

We’re incredibly proud to announce the first ever ski resort at sea! @MyRoyalUK 🎿⚓️💙Discover #PisteoftheSeas here -… https://t.co/7czRLio8ZW

Reply Retweet Favorite

34. Garlic sauce by the gallon from Papa John's

Your dreams are now a reality. NEW Garlic Gallons for only $9.99! 🍕
Papa John's Pizza @PapaJohns

Your dreams are now a reality. NEW Garlic Gallons for only $9.99! 🍕

Reply Retweet Favorite

I'd bathe in it, tbh.

35. Equinox removing mirrors from their gyms

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @equinox

36. "Kripsy Cream" gets spellchecked

PEOPLE OF THE UK! We have an important announcement regarding the name of our brand. #KremetoCream
Krispy Kreme UK @krispykremeUK

PEOPLE OF THE UK! We have an important announcement regarding the name of our brand. #KremetoCream

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

37. A Hot Topic dating app for finding the goth/emo/scene love of your life

Find hot goth, emo, and scene kids in your area and never be forever alone again. Find your match here:… https://t.co/IYLYQpCVx8
Hot Topic @HotTopic

Find hot goth, emo, and scene kids in your area and never be forever alone again. Find your match here:… https://t.co/IYLYQpCVx8

Reply Retweet Favorite

38. Snapchat filter that looks like Instagram

Wow. Snap's new filter - I assume for April Fools - makes your pic look like it's on IG. SO GOOD!!
Kurt Wagner @KurtWagner8

Wow. Snap's new filter - I assume for April Fools - makes your pic look like it's on IG. SO GOOD!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

So petty and I'm here for it.

39. Tom bought back Myspace

Formally announcing--I finally did it. Bought MySpace back on the cheap. Let's make the Internet great again!!
Tom Anderson @myspacetom

Formally announcing--I finally did it. Bought MySpace back on the cheap. Let's make the Internet great again!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not true. Sorry Tom.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT