A Ton Of High Schoolers Took The Opportunity To Roast Trump In Their AP Exam Essays

news

"Probably got a 1, but at least I got to roast Trump in my essay."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 10, 2017, at 6:33 p.m. ET

Across the country on Wednesday, high schoolers took the AP English exam, a standardized test featuring multiple choice and essay questions — including one that many took as an opportunity to roast President Trump.

The question (which was based on &quot;America the Illiterate,&quot; a column by progressive writer Chris Hedges) asked how much of a role &quot;artifice,&quot; or cunning and deceit, play in politics.

The question (which was based on "America the Illiterate," a column by progressive writer Chris Hedges) asked how much of a role "artifice," or cunning and deceit, play in politics.

And, well, a lot of teens had the exact same idea for their essay.

They came ready to roast.

They really didn't hold back.

Naturally, the teens pondered how the commander in chief might feel about being such an inspiration to AP students.

And now, some of them are wondering...what happens if the test graders turn out to be Trump supporters?

(Some people planned ahead and specifically avoided writing about Trump for that very reason.)

Good luck with those scores, AP students!

