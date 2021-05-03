Family Members And Civil Rights Leaders Mourned Andrew Brown And Called For Justice At His Funeral

Loved ones of Andrew Brown Jr., the 42-year-old Black man killed by police in North Carolina, gathered Monday at his funeral to mourn his death and call for justice.

Elizabeth City police officers shot Brown five times, including in the back of the head, while he was in his car outside his home on April 21 as they tried to execute a search warrant. The shooting occurred just one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to prison for the murder of George Floyd.



"We are here to make this plea for justice because Andrew was killed unjustifiably, as many Black men in America have been killed," Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the family, said at the funeral. "And because Andrew cannot make the plea for justice, it is up to us to make the plea for justice."



Several of Brown's family members also spoke at the funeral, including one of his sons, Jha'rod Ferebee, who said he and his dad were best friends.

“Every time you see him, you see me, and every time you see me, you see him — we couldn't stay away from each other,” Jha’rod said. “I remember growing up, couldn’t nobody tell me nothing wrong with my daddy.”



Elton Ferebee said Brown was the "coolest cousin" and a funny guy. About two months ago, Elton recalled, he got a pedicure at his girlfriend's urging and had been feeling a bit self-conscious — until he saw how Brown responded.

“I take a picture of me getting my feet done, and I post it on my Facebook story," Elton said. "Andrew hit me up, sent a picture, and said, ‘Hey cuz, I’m getting my feet done too!'"