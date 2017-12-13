CNN Says Someone Hacked Anderson Cooper's Twitter Account And Called Trump A "Pathetic Loser"

The tweet was sent from a phone in New York while Cooper was in Washington, DC, a CNN spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The comments came in response to a tweet posted by Trump Tuesday night after Republican candidate Roy Moore was upset in the Alabama Senate race by Democrat Doug Jones.

"The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump tweeted.