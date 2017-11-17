Vice Admiral Mike Shoemaker of the Naval Air Forces said the incident "stands in stark contrast" to how crew are expected to behave.

"The American people rightfully expect that those who wear the Wings of Gold exhibit a level of maturity commensurate with the missions and aircraft with which they've been entrusted," he said. "Naval aviation continually strives to foster an environment of dignity and respect. Sophomoric and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in Naval aviation today."