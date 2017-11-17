BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Navy Is Apologizing After One Of Its Pilots Drew A Penis In The Sky

news

The Navy Is Apologizing After One Of Its Pilots Drew A Penis In The Sky

The Navy said there was "zero training value in that maneuver." The crew has been grounded.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 17, 2017, at 4:32 p.m. ET

Posted on November 17, 2017, at 11:59 a.m. ET

Navy officials have confirmed that a giant penis that appeared in the sky over Okanogan County in Washington state on Thursday was indeed drawn by its pilots.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky
Anahi Torres @anahi_torres_

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many local residents spotted the phallic skywriting, and some posted pictures of it on social media.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @evan_james24

"The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act," Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell told BuzzFeed News. Hubbell also confirmed the crew had been grounded for the stunt.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za
Adam Gessaman @adamrg

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We hold our aircrews to the highest standards, and we do find this absolutely unacceptable," the Navy said in another statement.

So, somebody in the Omak/Okanogan area got in a plane and put this in the sky. I appreciate the time, effort and re… https://t.co/5r7x4UMhNb
Brett Fancher @brettfancher

So, somebody in the Omak/Okanogan area got in a plane and put this in the sky. I appreciate the time, effort and re… https://t.co/5r7x4UMhNb

Reply Retweet Favorite

"There was zero training value in that maneuver and we’re holding the crew accountable."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @rreed

Vice Admiral Mike Shoemaker of the Naval Air Forces said the incident "stands in stark contrast" to how crew are expected to behave.

"The American people rightfully expect that those who wear the Wings of Gold exhibit a level of maturity commensurate with the missions and aircraft with which they've been entrusted," he said. "Naval aviation continually strives to foster an environment of dignity and respect. Sophomoric and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in Naval aviation today."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT