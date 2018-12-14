An American Student Was Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Her Roommate In The Netherlands

An American student studying abroad in the Netherlands was stabbed to death in her apartment Wednesday, Erasmus University Rotterdam spokesperson Jacco Neleman told BuzzFeed News.

Sarah Papenheim, a 21-year-old psychology student and gifted drummer from Minneapolis, was found in her bedroom where police were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive her, Neleman said.

The suspect, believed to be Papenheim's roommate, was later arrested, according to the school.

Police did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.



Police told CNN they responded to reports of an altercation at the apartment, which is when they found Papenheim.

The 23-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was reportedly arrested at the Eindhoven train station, which is about an hour and a half train ride from the university in Rotterdam.

"Our deepest condolences go out to all Sarah’s family and friends at this poignant time," Neleman said. "The university is shocked by this terrible incident and is taking care of upset students and employees."



Papenheim had been studying psychology at the university and living in the Netherlands since 2016, the school said.