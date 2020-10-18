They Can’t Get Home To The One Part Of The US Without The Coronavirus

Crystal Veavea did not know when she boarded a flight from American Samoa on March 9 that she would be saying goodbye to her family for months on end. The 38-year-old usually flies back and forth from her home in Pago Pago to Lake Elsinore, California, every other month to be treated for polycythemia vera, a form of blood cancer. But this time, she was apprehensive about traveling when the coronavirus was starting to spread around the world.



“I contacted my doctor and said, ‘Hey, can I not come? Can I skip one of my medical treatments?’ And he said no,” Veavea told BuzzFeed News.

So Veavea flew to California for her cancer treatment as she was told to and was scheduled to return April 9 — but in late March, the government in American Samoa closed the borders and suspended flights to and from the island. She was not able to return home.

“So now I’m stuck here,” Veavea said. “I have no family here — it’s just me.”

Even as more than 217,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the US, American Samoa has had zero recorded cases of the virus. The remote US territory — a small island located in the Pacific Ocean, roughly equidistant between Hawaii and New Zealand — is the sole part of the country that has managed to remain completely COVID-free, largely due to the governor’s move in late March to completely close off the island to the outside world to prevent the virus from coming in.

The decision has kept its 55,000 residents free of the coronavirus — but it has also left hundreds of them stranded in the States, far from their homes, for months on end and with no indication of when they will be allowed to return. Many of these people went to the US for medical treatment or to care for ailing family members, not realizing that choice would mean getting stuck miles away from their families and friends during one of the most tumultuous times in living memory. Now, their finances are dwindling, their mental health is in crisis, and all they can do is long for the day they can go home.

“It’s devastating, because I left my daughter behind,” said Veavea, who hasn’t seen her family in seven months. “Having to go through treatment for cancer, it’s a battle on its own.”

Veavea is now staying in the home she owns in California, and while she’s grateful to have somewhere to live, the financial hardship of not being able to work to support herself and her family weighs heavily. Even worse, she is incredibly lonely and her mental health has plummeted.

But FaceTiming her 15-year-old daughter, Miracle, is too hard to bear. She prefers that Miracle, who is now being cared for by Veavea’s sister, just message her on Facebook so she doesn’t have to go through as much pain.

“[My daughter] always tells me, Mom, I really miss you. Mom, I wish you were here. Mom, I’m getting inducted into [National Honor Society]. You’re missing all my special moments,” Veavea said. “And I promised her I was going to be there, when I was diagnosed two years ago. I promised her that I will fight. I will make sure I’ll be there for every milestone she had.”