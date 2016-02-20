Amber Rose Just Explained What Consent Is In The Most Perfectly Simple Way

Rose said she gets "sexually assaulted constantly" by people who think that her fame and public image mean it's OK to grope her without her consent.

Tyrese responded that he believes "the comfortability some people find in wanting to touch or grope" Rose is "an energy that is sent out there that creates that type of response."

He also compared people inappropriately touching Rose because of what she's wearing to wanting to play basketball with someone because they're wearing a basketball jersey.