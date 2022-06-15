Amber Heard Said Johnny Depp's Vow Of "Total Global Humiliation" For Her Came True

In her Today show interview, Heard said she "took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak" in writing her op-ed. She said that she now worries that continuing to speak about the trial and her allegations against Depp could put her at risk of facing more lawsuits brought by her ex-husband.

"I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing," she said. "Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do — it’s meant to take your voice."

Heard hit back against Depp's team for claiming her abuse allegations were nothing more than lies. The trial was "meant to cast aspersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way you can," she said.

She also responded to the suggestion that bruises seen on her face in photos presented during the trial were fake.

"Again, it’s that thing — if you have bruising, if you have injuries, it’s fake," she said. "If you don’t have any, then you weren’t injured."

"This was a hoax, according to [Depp's] team. Why didn’t I cooperate with the police?" she said. "As I’ve testified before and I will stand by until my dying day, I didn’t want to cooperate with them. I didn’t want this to be out, I didn’t want this to be known. I didn’t want to cooperate with them because I didn’t want … to get him in trouble."

Heard said she still has love for Depp and does not wish ill on him.

"I love him. I loved him with all my heart," she said. "And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t."

"I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all," she continued. "I know that might be hard to understand — or it might be really easy to understand. If you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy."