This Teen Who Asked Himself To Homecoming Is The Hero We Deserve

The season of homecoming proposals, also known as "HoCoPros,"* is underway, and romance is in the air.

The season of homecoming proposals, also known as "HoCoPros,"* is underway, and romance is in the air.

*(by me and two of my co-workers)

In case you are not familiar with the Teen Dating Ritual that is the "HoCoPro," it typically involves one teen asking another teen to accompany them to The Big Dance with the assistance of gifts, props, and a cleverly placed pun or two.

If the teen deems it a worthy proposal, they accept and announce it on social media.