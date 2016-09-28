BuzzFeed News

This Teen Who Asked Himself To Homecoming Is The Hero We Deserve

This Teen Who Asked Himself To Homecoming Is The Hero We Deserve

Gotta love yourself, fam.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 28, 2016, at 4:54 p.m. ET

The season of homecoming proposals, also known as "HoCoPros,"* is underway, and romance is in the air.

*(by me and two of my co-workers)

In case you are not familiar with the Teen Dating Ritual that is the "HoCoPro," it typically involves one teen asking another teen to accompany them to The Big Dance with the assistance of gifts, props, and a cleverly placed pun or two.

If the teen deems it a worthy proposal, they accept and announce it on social media.

But Joe LaRue, an 18-year-old in Dublin, Ohio, just wasn't feeling that ritual.

Finding himself dateless for his school's homecoming dance, he'd decided not to go — that is, until his mom had an idea.

"My mom asked me if I was going to homecoming, and I was like, 'No, I can’t find a date, so I’m just not going to go,'" LaRue told BuzzFeed News. "And she said, ‘It would be kind of funny if you asked yourself.'"

The high school senior agreed, and he and his mom brainstormed proposal ideas for the next whole week. But none of them seemed perfect, he said.

Then one night, it hit him.

He was out getting his favorite food — fried chicken from Cane's — when he realized the solution was right at his greasy, chicken-y fingertips.

"That's when I was like, yeah, this is how it's gonna go," he said.

LaRue, along with his mom and dad, spent three hours making the sign. Then, it was time to pop himself the question.

And, drumroll please...HE SAID YES.

😍 😍 😍

As per the norm, LaRue shared photos of the romantic moment on Twitter.

joe larue @joe_larue6

can't trust any girls so i decided to ask myself to homecoming:))) (i said yes)

More than 10,000 people have retweeted it.

Basically everyone let out a collective "same."

Sara @sarafakic

how prom is looking for me rn https://t.co/lroHFGhKoI

•• Ashley •• @Ashleyweaver109

Same same same same same https://t.co/KgC9DQW1Hd

lil lightbright @ALIEN_WINONA

THIS IS ABOUT TO BE ME IN A HOT SECOND https://t.co/wPOdwKBgDk

And some sent their best wishes to the happy couple.

🍁 @eternally_punk

I hope they make it 💜💜 https://t.co/yZphaYUrvn

Raul Felipe @R_a_u_l_Felipe

This is goals https://t.co/WfCPnJfucI

LaRue said he's looking forward to homecoming this Saturday, which he will be attending by himself.

"I’m not a huge fan of school dances, but it’s senior year, so I decided to go for it," he said.

“You just gotta have fun with it, just enjoy it," he said. "High school goes by fast, so you have to take every opportunity."

