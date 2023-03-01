Prosecutors Laid Out Why They Believe Alex Murdaugh Was The Only Person With The Motive And The Opportunity To Kill His Wife And Son

As the “gathering storm” of his financial misdealings swirled above him, Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son in a desperate attempt to garner sympathy and protect his legacy, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors gave their closing argument on Wednesday for the weekslong South Carolina trial, where Alex stands accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son Paul in June 2021. The defense is expected to give its closing argument Thursday, and then the jury will finally begin deliberating.

“There is only one person who had the motive, had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him,” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said. “The defendant is the one person who was living a lie. The defendant is the person on which a storm was descending.

“Those pressures mount,” he said, “and someone becomes a family annihilator.”

The Murdaughs were well known in their community, a powerful, wealthy family from a long line of South Carolina attorneys. But below the surface, things weren’t as picture-perfect as they seemed. Alex was secretly addicted to prescription drugs , and multiple witnesses said he was illicitly siphoning off millions of dollars from the law firm where he worked.

Alex may have feared his alleged financial crimes were about to be revealed — both by his law firm’s chief financial officer, who had grown increasingly suspicious of him, as well as due to a civil discovery hearing later that week for a lawsuit over the fatal boat crash that involved his son Paul. “​​The pressures on this man were unbearable, and they were all reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him,” Waters said.

It was a pivotal moment, one where Alex’s reputation and his family’s good name stood to be permanently tarnished, and his “ego couldn’t stand that,” Waters contended.

“The entire illusion of his life was about to be altered — he couldn't live with that,” he said. “He's the kind of person for which shame is an extraordinary provocation.”