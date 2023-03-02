Alex Murdaugh's Lawyer Said He Simply Wouldn’t Have Killed The People He Loved The Most

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney called the prosecution’s theories about the murder of Alex’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul “illogical, irrational, and insane” during his closing argument on Thursday.

“You've heard weeks of testimony about Alex’s financial crimes, drug addiction, and lies — but after all that, the state has failed to provide a satisfactory answer to this question: why, why, why?” defense attorney Jim Griffin asked. “The state cannot provide an answer to this question, because the answer is he would not under any circumstances murder those that meant the most to him.”

Despite admitting in his testimony that he lied to investigators and loved ones about his whereabouts shortly before Maggie and Paul were shot, Alex and his defense team have maintained his innocence, continuing to deny he was the one who killed them.

Griffin acknowledged those lies, but he said they were due to Alex’s drug addiction, saying it wasn’t a “rational” choice, but his “paranoia kicked in.”

“He lied because that’s what addicts do — addicts lie,” Griffin said. “He lied because he had a closet full of skeletons and he didn’t want any more scrutiny on him.”

In their closing argument Wednesday, the prosecution had laid out why they believe Alex was the only person who had the means, motive, and opportunity to kill Maggie and Paul. Alex had been stealing millions of dollars from his law firm, multiple witnesses said, and may have feared his alleged financial crimes were about to be revealed. His “ego couldn’t stand that,” so he murdered his family in a desperate attempt to garner sympathy and protect his good name, prosecutors alleged.

“The entire illusion of his life was about to be altered — he couldn't live with that,” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said. “He's the kind of person for which shame is an extraordinary provocation.”