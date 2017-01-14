Here's What One Cancer Survivor Wants You To Know About Obamacare

"When you receive a cancer diagnosis, it’s like a tsunami hitting your life," Jardin told BuzzFeed News. "It shakes up everything — your relationships with family and significant others, your ability to earn money...for many of us it makes us unable to work for a while or forever."

"It shakes up your sense of self and what you believe in," she said. "I was a vegan who did yoga and rode her bike seven days a week. I didn’t believe it was possible for me to get cancer."