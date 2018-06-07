A Very Big, Fluffy Dog Got Tired On A Hike And Had To Be Carried Down A Mountain

Kato tried his best, okay???

While hiking with his owners Sunday, a very big, very fluffy dog got tired and had to be carried down the mountain trail by a rescue team in Evergreen, Colorado.

The dog, named Kato, is a 5-year-old, 120-pound Great Pyrenees, according to the Evergreen Fire Department.

Kato "was exhausted and most likely dehydrated" when the rescue team got the call about him, officials said.

"Good thing Kato’s humans reached out for assistance as they were about 1 mile away from the trail head," the fire department said on Twitter.