A$AP Rocky Has Been Charged With Assault And Could Face Two Years In Swedish Prison

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with assault Thursday over a fight before a music festival in Stockholm last month, a State Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

He could face up to two years in jail in Sweden, according to the Associated Press.

The June 30 fight allegedly broke out after two men began following the "F**kin' Problems" rapper after he broke a pair of their headphones, according to footage first obtained by TMZ. A woman who was with Rocky then accused one of the two men of groping her earlier. The rapper and his crew could then be seen pummeling a man, throwing him across the ground.

Two other individuals, who have not been named, face the same charges. All three have been held in jail since July 3.

In a statement about the charges, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said Rocky and the two others were “suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”



Many celebrities have gotten involved in the case, with Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Post Malone just a few who have posted in support of the rapper.

President Donald Trump has also stepped in, tweeting last week that he spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and offered to pay his bail.

Trump said Löfven assured him that "American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly."

Kim Kardashian West thanked Trump after he tweeted days earlier that he'd try to help Rocky.