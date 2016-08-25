A Woman Released Bugs In The Subway And Everyone Freaked Out

Ah, New York City. (This post contains video that may be disturbing for some readers.) Update: The woman will likely be charged after revealing that it was a prank.

Chaos ensued on New York City's D train Wednesday evening when a woman released a box full of crickets and worms in a subway car.

The woman was attempting to sell the bugs and tossed the box in the air after a group of teenagers pushed her around 6 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses told the New York Post, and the MTA confirmed.

People began screaming, crying, and running to the other end of the car.

To make matters worse, someone then pulled the emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt, shutting off the air conditioning, and trapping everyone inside on the Manhattan Bridge.