A Pro-Trump Sheriff Is Calling For People To Riot With "Pitchforks And Torches"

Evan Vucci / AP

Heeding his words, many of his supporters have begun calling for violence if Hillary Clinton is to win.

“If she’s in office, I hope we can start a coup. She should be in prison or shot. That’s how I feel about it,” Dan Bowman, a 50-year-old contractor, told the Boston Globe. “We’re going to have a revolution and take them out of office if that’s what it takes. There’s going to be a lot of bloodshed. But that’s what it’s going to take...I would do whatever I can for my country.”