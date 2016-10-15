A Pro-Trump Sheriff Is Calling For People To Riot With "Pitchforks And Torches"
The sheriff has previously called Black Lives Matter protests "primitive" and "subhuman behavior."
As more and more women come forward to allege they were sexually assaulted by Donald Trump, the candidate has doubled down on claims of a conspiracy to rig the election against him.
The violent rhetoric went a step further on Saturday when David A. Clarke Jr., a conservative Milwaukee sheriff, said it was "pitchforks and torches time."
People were horrified at the sheriff's words, calling his statement "sedition" and saying it "[incited] mass violence."
And many pointed out the irony that Clarke vehemently opposes the Black Lives Matter movement, even calling one such protest "primitive" and "subhuman behavior."
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.