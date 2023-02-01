A TikToker Faked Having Cancer And Scammed GoFundMe Donors Out Of Thousands, Police Say

An Iowa woman who claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer — documenting her medical journey on TikTok and raising thousands on GoFundMe — was actually faking the whole thing, according to police.

Madison "Maddie" Russo, 19, has been charged with theft over the alleged scam, for which she raked in more than $37,000 from hundreds of GoFundMe donors.

The young woman claimed she "suffered acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine," the Eldridge Police Department said in a news release.

Russo's ruse was revealed in January when anonymous witnesses, who police said have medical experience, spoke to authorities and "pointed out the many medical discrepancies found on her pictures posted on her social media site."

Her medical records, which were obtained by subpoena during the investigation, showed that she "had never been diagnosed with any kind of cancer or tumor" at any medical facility in the area, police said.

The St. Ambrose University student was taken into custody outside of her classroom on Jan. 23, police told BuzzFeed News. Russo, as well as her attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.