A Republican Allegedly Said, "I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct," Then Pinched A Woman's Groin

A Connecticut Republican councilman was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while saying he no longer had to be politically correct, police said.

Christopher von Keyserling was arrested at Greenwich Town Hall on Wednesday and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for allegedly pinching the woman in the groin, the Westport Daily Voice first reported.

According to an arrest warrant published online by the fact-checking website Snopes, police alleged the 71-year-old town council member assaulted the unnamed 57-year-old on Dec. 8 after a political argument in which she said it's a "new world politically" and he needs to educate his fellow politicians.

“I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct,” he allegedly replied.

"If you're proud of that I can't help you," the woman is said to have replied.

Von Keyserling then allegedly responded by calling her a "lazy, bloodsucking union employee," prompting the woman to swear at him and walk away.

According to the arrest warrant, von Keyserling then followed the woman into her office, saying he was there to speak to her co-worker. When that co-worker said she was too busy to talk and left the office, the woman left too, not wanting to be alone with von Keyserling.

While walking past him to exit, von Keyserling allegedly "reached between her legs from behind and pinched her in the groin area," police wrote in the warrant.

The woman told police he "looked back with a really evil look in his eyes and said, 'It would be your word against mine and nobody will believe you."

She filed a police report the following day, which resulted in von Keyserling being told not to contact the woman and to stay away from the government building.

Von Keyserling reportedly responded that he was sorry he pinched her and that "it has gotten this out of hand."

He maintained that "it was a joke" and that he "couldn't believe the victim was so offended," according to the warrant.

Von Keyserling's attorney, Phil Russell, told News 12 the allegations are "outrageous."

“Von Keyserling playfully gave a lady who he knew for 30 years a pinch is what the accusation is,” Russell said. “And somehow, everybody’s wringing their hands and carrying on that this is a crime, and it just isn’t.”

According to the Westport Daily Voice, police have said that surveillance footage of the incident is consistent with the woman's allegations.

Von Keyserling posted $2,500 bond and will appear in court on Jan. 25.