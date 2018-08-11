A Baltimore Police Officer Was Suspended After A Video Showed Him Punching And Tackling A Man

The interim police commissioner said he’s “deeply disturbed by the video” and will be investigating the incident.

TW: Police Violence This is a video of the @BaltimorePolice reported to be from earlier today. And this is why folks don’t have any faith in the police. @MayorPugh50, what’s your response to this? What is happening with the consent decree? https://t.co/yABsCZDEmq

A police officer has been suspended in Baltimore after a viral video showed him punching and tackling a man.

In the video, which went viral after civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson tweeted it, the police officer is seen punching the man over and over, eventually tackling him to the ground.

The man appears to be bleeding onto the sidewalk at the end of the clip.