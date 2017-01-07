People Really Think This "Beauty And The Beast" Doll Looks Like Justin Bieber
Beauty and the Biebs.
With just a couple months left until the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie comes out, the marketing push for Belle dolls is already underway.
But one doll...stands out from the rest.
The doll was first posted on Flickr by William Herrington, a Colorado-based photographer and doll enthusiast whose "excitement turned to disappointment and disgust" when he stumbled upon the doll at JC Penney at the Mesa Mall in Grand Junction on Friday.
"I knew that Disney Store's live action dolls are never 100% accurate to the actors, but this one was atrocious!" he told BuzzFeed News. "Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease) and her head looked like it was being ripped open and torn where the hair was rooted into the head."
"As for any resemblance to Emma...yeesh. There really isn't any," he said.
When the internet got hold of the pictures, everyone immediately had questions.
ADVERTISEMENT
The overwhelming consensus was that the doll looked like Justin Bieber.
Here's a side-by-side comparison:
ADVERTISEMENT
But people think the doll looks like other stuff, too.
People really can't handle it.
ADVERTISEMENT
All of us right now:
-
So, do you see the resemblance?Yes. That is 100% Justin Bieber in a ballgown.Nah, I don't see it.The doll looks like someone/something else that I will share in the comments.
-
vote votesYes. That is 100% Justin Bieber in a ballgown.
-
vote votesNah, I don't see it.
-
vote votesThe doll looks like someone/something else that I will share in the comments.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Disney and JC Penney.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.