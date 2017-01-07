BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Really Think This "Beauty And The Beast" Doll Looks Like Justin Bieber

news

People Really Think This "Beauty And The Beast" Doll Looks Like Justin Bieber

Beauty and the Biebs.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 7, 2017, at 4:08 p.m. ET

With just a couple months left until the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie comes out, the marketing push for Belle dolls is already underway.

Toys R Us
Target
Disney

But one doll...stands out from the rest.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/ozthegreatandpowerful/32149757315/in/dateposted/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ozthegreatandpowerful/32149757315/in/dateposted/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ozthegreatandpowerful/32149757315/in/dateposted/

The doll was first posted on Flickr by William Herrington, a Colorado-based photographer and doll enthusiast whose "excitement turned to disappointment and disgust" when he stumbled upon the doll at JC Penney at the Mesa Mall in Grand Junction on Friday.

"I knew that Disney Store's live action dolls are never 100% accurate to the actors, but this one was atrocious!" he told BuzzFeed News. "Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease) and her head looked like it was being ripped open and torn where the hair was rooted into the head."

"As for any resemblance to Emma...yeesh. There really isn't any," he said.

When the internet got hold of the pictures, everyone immediately had questions.

What the fuck is this? Did the plastic from Lord Farquaad's batch LEAK into Belle's vat at the factory?! 😒😒
Kingsley @kingsleyyy

What the fuck is this? Did the plastic from Lord Farquaad's batch LEAK into Belle's vat at the factory?! 😒😒

Reply Retweet Favorite
THIS IS HORRIFYING! Disney WYD?!
jawn snow @Listen2Nique

THIS IS HORRIFYING! Disney WYD?!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The overwhelming consensus was that the doll looked like Justin Bieber.

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll
maryam @seIinaivy

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll

Reply Retweet Favorite
when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress &amp; a wig arrives instead
rebekka @GRANDESCHISTAD

when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress &amp; a wig arrives instead

Reply Retweet Favorite
They must have used Justin Bieber's doll face mold holy fuck https://t.co/g3a2g4LX46
Indomitable Pam @IzzyGnosis

They must have used Justin Bieber's doll face mold holy fuck https://t.co/g3a2g4LX46

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's a side-by-side comparison:

← Slide →
ADVERTISEMENT

But people think the doll looks like other stuff, too.

This doll looks like Jennifer Garner trying to disguise herself as Emma Watson in an episode of Alias.
Ol' QWERTY Bastard @TheDiLLon1

This doll looks like Jennifer Garner trying to disguise herself as Emma Watson in an episode of Alias.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The New Belle Doll Looks Like She's Waiting For Her Order At Starbucks But The Next Drink That Arrives Is For Susan.
Nathaniel Gill @DamnImFierce

The New Belle Doll Looks Like She's Waiting For Her Order At Starbucks But The Next Drink That Arrives Is For Susan.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Belle looks like the Beast just told her he wants to get it on at least once BEFORE he transforms back into a human.
Ol' QWERTY Bastard @TheDiLLon1

Belle looks like the Beast just told her he wants to get it on at least once BEFORE he transforms back into a human.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People really can't handle it.

MY FUCKING CHEST I CANNOT BREATHE
blige 🌺 @THECAROLDANVERS

MY FUCKING CHEST I CANNOT BREATHE

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
GUYS I'M WHEEZING @ THE NEW BELLE DOLL!!! GURL BYE!!
Cherry Kills @BitchItsCherry

GUYS I'M WHEEZING @ THE NEW BELLE DOLL!!! GURL BYE!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
I CANT STOP LAUGHING THIS IS SO TRAGIC
sara @diagonallcys

I CANT STOP LAUGHING THIS IS SO TRAGIC

Reply Retweet Favorite

All of us right now:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

  1. So, do you see the resemblance?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes. That is 100% Justin Bieber in a ballgown.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, I don't see it.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The doll looks like someone/something else that I will share in the comments.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, do you see the resemblance?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes. That is 100% Justin Bieber in a ballgown.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Nah, I don't see it.
  3.  
    vote votes
    The doll looks like someone/something else that I will share in the comments.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Disney and JC Penney.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT