People Really Think This "Beauty And The Beast" Doll Looks Like Justin Bieber

The doll was first posted on Flickr by William Herrington, a Colorado-based photographer and doll enthusiast whose "excitement turned to disappointment and disgust" when he stumbled upon the doll at JC Penney at the Mesa Mall in Grand Junction on Friday.

"I knew that Disney Store's live action dolls are never 100% accurate to the actors, but this one was atrocious!" he told BuzzFeed News. "Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease) and her head looked like it was being ripped open and torn where the hair was rooted into the head."

"As for any resemblance to Emma...yeesh. There really isn't any," he said.