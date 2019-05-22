A Mississippi Lawmaker Allegedly Punched His Wife Because She Undressed Too Slowly For Sex

When police arrived at the house in Lucedale, McLeod was carrying a glass of alcohol. He allegedly replied "are you kidding me" when told they were responding to a call about an assault, according to an incident report from the George County Sheriff's Office.

State Rep. Douglas McLeod, 58, is now facing calls for his resignation due to the domestic violence allegations.

A Republican lawmaker in Mississippi was arrested Saturday after he allegedly punched his wife in the face for undressing too slowly for sex.

McLeod was so drunk he had "slurred speech and walked slowly in a zig zag pattern" and had to grab onto a railing for support, police observed.

His wife "had blood all over her face, neck, and arms" and was shaking with fear. She told police "he just snapped" and "this is what happens when he drinks too much."

Another woman, who had been in the house at the time of the assault, told police McLeod had become angry because he wanted sex and his wife wasn't removing her clothing fast enough.

After his wife ran into the second woman's room and locked the door, McLeod pounded on the door and said if they didn't open it he "was going to kill her fucking dog."

His wife declined to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but said her daughter would bring her to get checked out.

McLeod was arrested on a domestic violence charge and booked into George County jail.

He is now out of jail on $1,000 bond, a spokesperson for the George County Sheriff's Office told BuzzFeed News.

McLeod did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, is calling for the lawmaker's resignation "if...these allegations are true," according to the Associated Press.

“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true,” Gunn said in a statement Tuesday. “These actions are unacceptable for anyone.”

