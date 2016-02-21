BuzzFeed News

A Man Pulled A Shark Out Of The Ocean To Take A Picture With It

He spent about a minute holding down the struggling shark and posing for photos.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 21, 2016, at 1:28 p.m. ET

A man has been filmed dragging a shark out of the ocean and taking a photo with it after the animal washed ashore in Florida, a local journalist reported on Saturday.

The video was reportedly taken in Palm Beach, where thousands of sharks have been migrating for the winter.

The video was first posted by Ashleigh Walters, a reporter and anchor for WPTV.

Just a week before, two baby dolphins were pulled out of the water for people to pet in Argentina. One of them later died.

The man spent about a minute holding down the struggling shark and posing for photos.

Including this one where he puffs out his chest.

The shark was put farther into the ocean afterwards where "it did not resurface for several minutes," Walters reported.

You can watch the full video here:

