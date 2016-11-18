A Mysterious Giant Foam Blob Oozes Through A California City
2016 isn't over yet, folks.
A mysterious giant foam blob consumed a street in Santa Clara, California, Friday.
By 12:30 p.m., the foam was at least 5 feet deep, according to KTVU.
Police responded to the scene, though there seemed "to be confusion about what to do next, and how to remove the massive amount of foam from the street," the station reported.
2016, y'all.
CORRECTION
The Santa Clara Fire Department shared the source of the foam on Twitter. An earlier version of this post misidentified it as the San Jose Fire Department.
