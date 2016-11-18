A Mysterious Giant Foam Blob Oozes Through A California City

The foam began oozing shortly before 11 a.m., the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Its origins were initially unclear, but the Santa Clara Fire Department eventually said the fluffy white substance was released by a malfunctioning fire suppression system at a nearby airport.

“It’s essentially like bubbles in your bathtub," San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow told the Mercury News.

The foam filled an entire building before eventually oozing out into the street and filling the 300 block of Martin Avenue.