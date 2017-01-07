This Dad Says He Was Fired For Missing Work To Attend Son's Birth

The 30-year-old military veteran told the Concord Monitor he had been one month into a 90-day contract as a part-time security guard with Salerno Protective Services.

Austin said the company told him they were looking for "dependable people," and that he would have to be on call 24/7.

On Dec. 28, another employee canceled due to a snowstorm. Austin was asked to cover the shift, but couldn't because his pregnant wife, Lindsay, was due to give birth in three days and he had to take her to a doctor appointment.

Austin was scheduled to work the following Friday and Saturday, but then his wife went into labor. He told his boss he would not be able to come in.