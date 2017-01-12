A Congressman Called For "Disruptive" CNN Reporter To Be Banned From Press Conferences
Randy Weber, a Republican from Texas, said the reporter "should be fired & prohibited from any press briefings."
President-elect Donald Trump refused to answer a CNN reporter's question at a press conference on Wednesday, saying, "Don't be rude... you are fake news."
Acosta later said that incoming press secretary Sean Spicer told him "if I were to do that again, I was going to be thrown out of this press conference."
Thursday morning, Texas congressman Randy Weber tweeted that Acosta "was disruptive to the press briefing" and "disrespectful to Trump," and that he "should be fired & prohibited from any press briefings."
Swarms of people are criticizing Weber for what many are calling "threats to free speech."
Some are pointing out that Weber is essentially calling for "firing reporters for doing their job."
And many are calling Weber "a threat to the very Constitution people elected him to defend."
Weber's office did not immediately return request for comment.
