A Community Arts Center Exhibit Was Vandalized With "Make America Great Again"

The exhibit at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale, which was a series of hundreds of drawings by 40-year-old artist Ben Edwards, was found vandalized on Feb. 3.

In addition to the drawing that had "Make America Great Again" written on it, four other drawings — which Edwards had created over the course of his life — had "fag," "bad art," and "this is not art" written on them.

"The artist had hung hundreds of his drawings he had collected for 30 years, beginning around the age of 9 or 10," Jenni Taylor Swain, the center's executive director, told BuzzFeed News. "There were hundreds of drawings that go from floor to ceiling, so when you walk in, you’re just kind of engulfed in a series of drawings."