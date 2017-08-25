BuzzFeed News

16 Great Tweets That Were Stolen This Week

Nine out of ten doctors recommend unfollowing a parody account today.

By Julia Reinstein and Brad Esposito

Posted on August 25, 2017, at 4:57 p.m. ET

People steal tweets. They've been doing it since Twitter was a thing. Every week, there are dozens of accounts that recycle other people's viral tweets so they can build their own brand and make money.

As these accounts grow, they can organize sponsored ads — relying entirely on the humor and thoughts of others — which they nestle in between recycled memes, text posts, and tweets.Recently, people have started to strike back against these accounts. For example, the Twitter account Kale Salad retweets popular tweets that have been stolen.
So, as we have been doing every week, here are some of the best tweets that got stolen in the past seven days – so you can retweet them straight from the source.

1.

me venting to someone that probably low key hates me and is gonna talk shit about me in a group chat later
adrian @homosexualangeI

me venting to someone that probably low key hates me and is gonna talk shit about me in a group chat later

@homosexualangel / Twitter / Via Twitter: @homosexualangeI

2.

I am a: ⚪️Man ⚪️Woman 🔘Father Looking for: ⚪️Men ⚪️Women 🔘MY SON HAVE YOU SEEN MY SON
race @pot_dealer

I am a: ⚪️Man ⚪️Woman 🔘Father Looking for: ⚪️Men ⚪️Women 🔘MY SON HAVE YOU SEEN MY SON

@pot_dealer / Twitter / Via Twitter: @pot_dealer
3.

when you crave attention but also close yourself off emotionally
jme @leninwitch

when you crave attention but also close yourself off emotionally

@leninwitch / Twitter / Via Twitter: @leninwitch

4.

i'd rather take a razor scooter to the ankle 55 times than tell the class a fun fact about myself
annie @Annie_449

i'd rather take a razor scooter to the ankle 55 times than tell the class a fun fact about myself

@Annie_449 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Annie_449

5.

me: I want to fucking kill myself I want to end it all someone: ...you ok? me: lol yeah it's a song
back on my bullshit @araslanian_

me: I want to fucking kill myself I want to end it all someone: ...you ok? me: lol yeah it's a song

@araslanian_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @araslanian_

6.

Me: I should clean my room Me after picking up one sock:
LK @ellkay_

Me: I should clean my room Me after picking up one sock:

@ellkay_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ellkay_
7.

new whip, good on gas
Sydney Newberry @Sydnastyy15

new whip, good on gas

@Sydnastyy15 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Sydnastyy15

8.

solar eclipse (2017)
serena🌞 @serenaaaaaa13

solar eclipse (2017)

@serenaaaaaa13 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @serenaaaaaa13

9.

Not to spoil the eclipse for y'all but Bella chooses Edward lol
oovoo javer @ziamalso

Not to spoil the eclipse for y'all but Bella chooses Edward lol

@ziamalso / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ziamalso

10.

Me taking quick glimpses of the eclipse without glasses 😂
DarkBla$ian @ogNickelodeon

Me taking quick glimpses of the eclipse without glasses 😂

@ogNickelodeon / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ogNickelodeon
11.

me thinking abt how much i hate boys bc they're evil but also how much i adore this 1 boy n want to be w him forever
fairy @heavenbrat

me thinking abt how much i hate boys bc they're evil but also how much i adore this 1 boy n want to be w him forever

@heavenbrat / Twitter / Via Twitter: @heavenbrat

12.

The plagiarism section of the syllabus is the same for every class, almost as if it was copied.....&amp;.....pasted???
sara without an h @SaraHeinecke94

The plagiarism section of the syllabus is the same for every class, almost as if it was copied.....&amp;.....pasted???

@SaraHeinecke94 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @SaraHeinecke94

13.

ever think about something embarrassing you did like 5 yrs ago
tiffanie @omgtiffanie

ever think about something embarrassing you did like 5 yrs ago

@omgtiffanie / Twitter / Via Twitter: @omgtiffanie

14.

me as soon as i start showing symptoms of a cold:
🕸isabel ¨̮ @lSABABE

me as soon as i start showing symptoms of a cold:

@ISABABE / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lSABABE

15.

I rly hope my ex treats his next girl so much better n like a queen bc ya girl right here took one for the fuckin TEAM
Mandy @mand0ll

I rly hope my ex treats his next girl so much better n like a queen bc ya girl right here took one for the fuckin TEAM

@mand0ll / Twitter / Via Twitter: @mand0ll

16.

Guess I'm dying soon lol
E @A_State_of_E

Guess I'm dying soon lol

@A_State_of_E / Twitter / Via Twitter: @A_State_of_E
