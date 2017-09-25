15 Powerful Messages For Germany's Far-Right Party

On Sunday night, people from all over Germany gathered in protests at the polls closed and it became clear that Germany’s Alternative For Germany party had come in third place. The AfD is projected to get around 13% of the vote, the largest percentage gained by a far-right party since the Nazi's 43.91 percent in 1933. The largest protest against the AfD was in Berlin, where close to a thousand people demonstrated late into the night in front of the building where the AfD held their election party.

We asked them to write a message to the AfD and this is what happened.