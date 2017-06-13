This Girl's Makeup Skills Are So Good She Should Be Displayed In A Museum
This is messing with my brain.
Kenza is a 22-year-old from France who has just completed a course in professional makeup. Last week, she shared what she did for her final on Twitter.
Hold on.
What?
What's this?
ADVERTISEMENT
BUT.
If it took you a while to understand what was happening in these photos, you are not alone. They were retweeted over 10,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I absolutely did not expect so many people to react on Twitter. I thought I'd get 30 retweets, tops. It was a surprise to see that people could give me so much strength through their messages," Kenza told BuzzFeed News.
"I chose 'optical illusion' as the theme for my final," she said.
"It took me about two and a half hours to put makeup on the model, and a week's work in advance to prepare the scenery."
She said she was inspired by the artist Alexa Meade, who specializes in this type of work.
Kenza has not yet received her grade, but is continuing to showcase her makeup skills over on her Instagram page.
This post was translated from French.
-
Jules Darmanin est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News France et travaille depuis Paris.
Contact Jules Darmanin at jules.darmanin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.