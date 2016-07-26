BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Syrian Refugee Took A Selfie With Angela Merkel And Now He Keeps Getting Accused Of Terrorism

world

A Syrian Refugee Took A Selfie With Angela Merkel And Now He Keeps Getting Accused Of Terrorism

His photo first circulated after the Brussels bombings, and now he's been accused of committing the Ansbach suicide attack.

By Jules Darmanin and Craig Silverman

Headshot of Jules Darmanin

Jules Darmanin

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Craig Silverman

Craig Silverman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 26, 2016, at 2:10 p.m. ET

A 27-year-old Syrian refugee set off a suicide bomb on Sunday near a wine bar in Ansbach, Germany. Soon after, a French Twitter user posted a photo of a refugee taking a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The tweet said the man was the bomber.

It said he committed the attack after having arrived in Germany two years ago and being &quot;housed, fed, and paid&quot; by the Merkel government.That&#x27;s not true.
Twitter: @tprincedelamour

It said he committed the attack after having arrived in Germany two years ago and being "housed, fed, and paid" by the Merkel government.

That's not true.

The man in the photo is a Syrian refugee named Anas Modamani. He fled Damascus last year and now lives in Berlin. This is actually the second time Modamani has been falsely accused of committing a terrorist attack.

Anas Modamani

His photo with Merkel also circulated on Twitter after the Brussels Airport bombings in March.

Twitter: @rally_texas

Many far-right accounts mistook Modamani for Najim Laachraoui, one of the people behind the Brussels bombings.

Modamani&#x27;s photo was also posted to the Facebook page run by Anonymous in Germany, according to Deutsche Welle.
Twitter: @RockiDave

Modamani's photo was also posted to the Facebook page run by Anonymous in Germany, according to Deutsche Welle.

Modamani spoke with Deutsche Welle after the picture first circulated. He said he was "saddened" to see his photo connected with a terrorist act.

When contacted by BuzzFeed News, he referred us to the interview he gave to Deutsche Welle and declined to comment further.
dw.com

When contacted by BuzzFeed News, he referred us to the interview he gave to Deutsche Welle and declined to comment further.

Modamani has been living with a foster family in Berlin and is taking German language classes. He recently posted on Facebook to say he is looking for other people to study German with him.

He's currently awaiting a response to his request for asylum in Germany, according to Deutsche Welle.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

He's currently awaiting a response to his request for asylum in Germany, according to Deutsche Welle.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT