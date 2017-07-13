People Are Getting Emotional About The Story Behind Chelsea Manning's Twitter Handle

Manning shared the photo that inspired her Twitter handle and what came next was truly beautiful.

Chelsea Manning is an active Twitter user and tweets under the handle @xychelsea.

Manning, who as an Army intelligence officer leaked more than 700,000 military intelligence reports and documents to WikiLeaks, was released from military prison last month after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence. While in prison, Manning came out as transgender and changed her name to Chelsea. Her sentence was commuted by then-president Barack Obama in January 2017.

On Tuesday, someone disagreeing with Manning on Twitter sent her an article.

ironically, the picture in the article is what inspired me to put "xy" in front of my twitter handle https://t.co/OXcGDUgP3v

Manning responded by saying that the photo used in the thumb was actually what inspired her Twitter handle.

The handle refers to Manning's identity as a trans woman, born with XY chromosomes. She revealed the inspiration for her handle: a photo taken at a rally in Paris.

"I wanted to be that bold, this photo was taken before I came out," said Manning. "She inspired me, perhaps without knowing it, but she did."

It was quickly revealed that the person in the photo does know. July Schultz, from Paris, responded to Manning on Twitter: "Now I know #honored."

"It was my first Existrans , in 2005," Schultz told BuzzFeed News. She said she had been unaware the photo was taken of her during the demonstration for transgender and intersex rights.

"This was happening in a particular context, just after I had gone to Thailand for sex reassignment surgery." With the letters XY marked on her hand, Schultz said, she had hoped to "make clear [her] situation as a transsexual woman."

The photo went on to be used by various publications and websites, including Wikipedia.