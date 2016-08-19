BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Olympic Athlete Who Pooped His Pants During His Race Is A Real Hero

news / viral / olympics

This Olympic Athlete Who Pooped His Pants During His Race Is A Real Hero

Would you continue to walk if you had diarrhea and bleeding, and fell down?

By Jules Darmanin and Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Jules Darmanin

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 19, 2016, at 11:41 a.m. ET

You may not realize it, but racewalking is an actual sport in the Olympics.

Bryn Lennon / Getty Images

But sometimes, Olympic heroes arise from the most unexpected places. That's what happened on Friday in the 50-kilometer racewalk final.

Bryn Lennon / Getty Images

That hero is Yohann Diniz, a racewalker from France.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters

Diniz was leading the race for 30 kilometers. At one point, he was more than a minute ahead of his competition. In the last hours of the race, it was around 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and walkers were in full sun from beginning to end of the race.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

The heat became too much for Diniz though and he began to poop his pants and bleed about 45 minutes into the race.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Despite the issues, he continued walking for another 20 kilometers. He just put a sponge in his shorts.

Julian Finney / Getty Images

The staff of the France team told French TV he had "gastric problems."

The issues became too much for Diniz, and he collapsed. He remained down for a few seconds, but then got up and kept going.

He did not finish the 50-kilometer walk at Beijing in 2008, or in 2012. So he absolutely had to finish it.
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

He did not finish the 50-kilometer walk at Beijing in 2008, or in 2012. So he absolutely had to finish it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He kept going...

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

...and finished the race! He came in eighth, about 5 minutes and 45 seconds behind the Olympic champion.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Yohann, you are a hero. Bravo.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT