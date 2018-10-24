He Allegedly Killed His Rape Victim To Keep Her From Testifying. Now He’s On Trial.

Cory Morse / Grand Rapids Press via AP Quinn James at a hearing at the Kent County courthouse in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 2018.

A former high school employee accused of raping a student and then killing her so she couldn’t testify against him went on trial this week with an unusual defense: that the girl was at the legal age of consent but didn’t know it. Quinn James’ lawyer said that because Mujey Dumbuya was born in war-torn Sierra Leone before moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan, as a toddler, her birth certificate could be inaccurate. “I don’t even know what kind of calendar they use in Sierra Leone in the middle of a war to know when your child was born,” Jonathan Schildgen reportedly said as James’ rape trial was held this week in Michigan. The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday morning. After a verdict is reached, James will stand trial again for allegedly murdering Mujey while out on bail on the rape charges. But the rape trial jury will know nothing of Mujey’s killing. On the court’s order, they’ve only been told that Mujey is unavailable to testify because she died — not how she died.

Rebekah Welch / Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP Mujey Dumbuya’s mother, Fatmata Corneh, collapses at a memorial constructed for her daughter on March 11, 2018, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Mujey said she was 15 when James, then 42, spent the summer of 2017 raping her. But if her birth certificate was wrong and she was really 16, Schildgen argued, James wouldn’t be facing eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct — a specific charge for abusing children between 13 and 15 years old. In response to the birth certificate scrutiny, Mujey’s aunt Jainya Sannoh testified that “there is no way I can ever forget” the day Mujey was born into her arms — Nov. 8, 2011. “It was my happiest day,” she said. Mujey was her first niece. This summer, when BuzzFeed News visited Sannoh at her Michigan home, she displayed a necklace she had made with the same date engraved on metal, beneath the words “RIP MUJEY,” “Love u always.” Kent County Circuit Judge George Quist ruled that Mujey’s birth certificate was admissible.

Defense attorney questions how old Mujey was. Says aunt and mother were either wrong or is lying about it to avoid trouble with Immigration authorities. More ⁦@WOODTV⁩ https://t.co/3N7V2CX6Mh @ReporterBartonD / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ReporterBartonD

Still, even if Schildgen could prove Mujey was really 16, he’d then have to prove she consented to sex with James. An eyewitness to at least three of the alleged rapes, Mujey’s then-boyfriend DaQuarius “DQ” Bibbs, said he and Mujey both asked James to stop. When she reported James in November 2017, Mujey told her family, school counselor, and police that she was afraid of him. She said she spent the assaults shaking and crying. Authorities say that in January, James kidnapped Mujey from her bus stop, murdered her, and dumped her body in the woods to prevent her from testifying against him about the alleged rapes. Mujey was planning to take the stand. James faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted in the rape trial. He’s already spent 20 years in prison for armed robbery. When the sexual assaults allegedly occurred, he’d been free for six years, during which he was able to get hired by a school district despite his record. The choice to conceal Mujey’s murder from the rape trial jurors was made by Quist. “Presenting evidence of the murder is likely to lead to confusion of the issues at trial,” he wrote in his decision. It could also, he argued, unfairly turn the jury against James, who’s not yet had a chance to defend himself in the homicide case. As he sat in court Tuesday, James wore a light blue striped oxford shirt, watching as his attorney stuck to an argument he’s been making for months: That when James “confessed” to police last November that he had sex with Mujey, he was confused and talking about an adult woman he’d had sex with, named Jay. Mujey, who liked to spell her name Mujay, was sometimes called by the nickname Jay.

WZZM / Via wzzm13.com James and his lawyer, Jonathan Schildgen, in court on the first day of James’ rape trial, Oct. 23.