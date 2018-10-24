He Allegedly Killed His Rape Victim To Keep Her From Testifying. Now He’s On Trial.
After the rape trial concludes, Quinn James will stand trial again for allegedly murdering 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya.
A former high school employee accused of raping a student and then killing her so she couldn’t testify against him went on trial this week with an unusual defense: that the girl was at the legal age of consent but didn’t know it.
Quinn James’ lawyer said that because Mujey Dumbuya was born in war-torn Sierra Leone before moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan, as a toddler, her birth certificate could be inaccurate.
“I don’t even know what kind of calendar they use in Sierra Leone in the middle of a war to know when your child was born,” Jonathan Schildgen reportedly said as James’ rape trial was held this week in Michigan.
The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday morning. After a verdict is reached, James will stand trial again for allegedly murdering Mujey while out on bail on the rape charges. But the rape trial jury will know nothing of Mujey’s killing. On the court’s order, they’ve only been told that Mujey is unavailable to testify because she died — not how she died.
Mujey said she was 15 when James, then 42, spent the summer of 2017 raping her. But if her birth certificate was wrong and she was really 16, Schildgen argued, James wouldn’t be facing eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct — a specific charge for abusing children between 13 and 15 years old.
In response to the birth certificate scrutiny, Mujey’s aunt Jainya Sannoh testified that “there is no way I can ever forget” the day Mujey was born into her arms — Nov. 8, 2011. “It was my happiest day,” she said. Mujey was her first niece. This summer, when BuzzFeed News visited Sannoh at her Michigan home, she displayed a necklace she had made with the same date engraved on metal, beneath the words “RIP MUJEY,” “Love u always.”
Kent County Circuit Judge George Quist ruled that Mujey’s birth certificate was admissible.
Still, even if Schildgen could prove Mujey was really 16, he’d then have to prove she consented to sex with James. An eyewitness to at least three of the alleged rapes, Mujey’s then-boyfriend DaQuarius “DQ” Bibbs, said he and Mujey both asked James to stop. When she reported James in November 2017, Mujey told her family, school counselor, and police that she was afraid of him. She said she spent the assaults shaking and crying.
Authorities say that in January, James kidnapped Mujey from her bus stop, murdered her, and dumped her body in the woods to prevent her from testifying against him about the alleged rapes. Mujey was planning to take the stand. James faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted in the rape trial. He’s already spent 20 years in prison for armed robbery. When the sexual assaults allegedly occurred, he’d been free for six years, during which he was able to get hired by a school district despite his record.
The choice to conceal Mujey’s murder from the rape trial jurors was made by Quist.
“Presenting evidence of the murder is likely to lead to confusion of the issues at trial,” he wrote in his decision. It could also, he argued, unfairly turn the jury against James, who’s not yet had a chance to defend himself in the homicide case.
As he sat in court Tuesday, James wore a light blue striped oxford shirt, watching as his attorney stuck to an argument he’s been making for months: That when James “confessed” to police last November that he had sex with Mujey, he was confused and talking about an adult woman he’d had sex with, named Jay. Mujey, who liked to spell her name Mujay, was sometimes called by the nickname Jay.
Jennifer Twilling, a guidance counselor at East Kentwood High School — Mujey’s school and James’ employer — testified Tuesday about how Mujey, accompanied by her aunt, first disclosed the alleged abuse. Mujey said James had threatened to change her grades in the school’s computer system, Twilling said. But Mujey was worried about even more than that.
“She told me that he knew where she lived and knew where her bus stop was, and she was afraid he would do something,” Twilling reportedly testified.
The prosecution rested Wednesday after it played recordings of phone calls between James and his mom. As BuzzFeed News previously reported, one of these phone calls involved James’ mom telling him that if he had sex with an underage girl, he needed to fight the charges, “because it’s gonna ruin your life.”
“Mom, my life is ruined,” James responded. “I ruined my life.”
