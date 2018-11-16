The Man Who Killed Dee Dee Blanchard Has Been Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder

Nicholas Godejohn sits in the courtroom on the second day of his trial on Nov. 14, 2018.

A man who killed his girlfriend’s mother after she’d spent years convincing the world that her daughter suffered from a myriad of debilitating diseases was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday, closing out a sensational case that shattered three lives.

It took just two hours for the Missouri jury to convict Nicholas Godejohn, 29, who faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In June 2015, Godejohn and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 26, were secretly dating when he stabbed her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, 17 times at the family’s home near Springfield, Missouri.

When Blanchard’s body was found days later, Gypsy was missing, causing friends and neighbors to worry, as BuzzFeed News reported in 2016. They believed Blanchard’s wheelchair-confined daughter suffered from mental deficits, muscular dystrophy, a seizure disorder, and cancer, among other illnesses. Gypsy was always at her protective mother’s side.

But when Gypsy was discovered at Godejohn’s Wisconsin home, she revealed to police she wasn’t sick at all; her mother had invented her lifelong ailments. Blanchard, who was 48, is widely believed to have had Munchausen's by proxy, a mental illness that involves fabricating or causing symptoms of sickness in others. In most cases, parents do this to their children.

Gypsy told police she was being abused, and she admitted to asking her boyfriend to kill her abuser. She later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

On Wednesday, more than two years after her conviction, Gypsy testified for the defense in Godejohn’s trial. Reporters in the courtroom noted that the former couple appeared to carefully avoid each other’s gaze. On the stand, Gypsy described trying to escape her mother after realizing at age 19 that she was healthy, saying "I wanted to be free of her hold on me."

Gypsy said she talked Godejohn into the murder and that while Godejohn ultimately chose the method — stabbing — she provided the knife after stealing it from Walmart.